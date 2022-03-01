U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jakob Savage, a weather forecaster assigned to the 407th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron, measures distances with binoculars at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 3, 2022. Local landmarks are measured for reference of visibility, which is shared with joint and coalition forces during operations. The 407th EOSS Weather Flight is responsible for identifying any weather changes that would impede joint and coalition aircraft, and base service members from conducting duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2022 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 01:35 Photo ID: 7004718 VIRIN: 220103-F-SP573-1045 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 1.53 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Weathermen Keep Radar Going [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.