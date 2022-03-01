U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jakob Savage, a weather forecaster assigned to the 407th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron, measures distances with binoculars at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 3, 2022. Local landmarks are measured for reference of visibility, which is shared with joint and coalition forces during operations. The 407th EOSS Weather Flight is responsible for identifying any weather changes that would impede joint and coalition aircraft, and base service members from conducting duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 01:35
|Photo ID:
|7004718
|VIRIN:
|220103-F-SP573-1045
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Weathermen Keep Radar Going [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
