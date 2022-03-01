U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Sullivan (left), and USAF Senior Airman Jakob Savage, both weather forecasters assigned to the 407th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron, don safety harnesses at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 3, 2022. Sullivan and Savage conducted a monthly inspection of a Portable Doppler Radar, which is used to forecast weather within ASAB’s immediate area. The 407th EOSS Weather Flight is responsible for identifying any weather changes that would impede joint and coalition aircraft, and base service members from conducting duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2022 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 01:35 Photo ID: 7004717 VIRIN: 220103-F-SP573-1019 Resolution: 3000x1979 Size: 3.42 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Weathermen Keep Radar Going [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.