Soldiers of the 438th make their entrance to their departure ceremony held in Murray, Ky. prior to their departure for their deployment to Kosovo Dec. 5, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 09:47 Photo ID: 7004170 VIRIN: 220105-Z-OO829-020 Resolution: 2760x4026 Size: 777.73 KB Location: KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 438th Departs [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.