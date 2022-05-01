Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    438th Departs [Image 3 of 6]

    438th Departs

    KY, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Curtis Persinger, commander of the 198th Military Police Battalion, speaks to the Soldiers and families in attendance at the departure ceremony held in Murray, Ky. prior to their departure for their deployment to Kosovo Dec. 5, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 09:47
    Location: KY, US
    Kentucky&rsquo;s 438th MP&rsquo;s head to Kosovo

    Kentucky National Guard
    departure
    Kosovo
    deployment
    198th Military Police Battalion
    438th Military Police Company

