Maj. Curtis Persinger, commander of the 198th Military Police Battalion, speaks to the Soldiers and families in attendance at the departure ceremony held in Murray, Ky. prior to their departure for their deployment to Kosovo Dec. 5, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 09:47 Photo ID: 7004167 VIRIN: 220105-Z-OO829-071 Resolution: 4140x2588 Size: 478.41 KB Location: KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 438th Departs [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.