438th Departs

Kentucky National Guard leadership, friends and family gathered at the Barn at White Oaks to bid farewell to the Soldiers of the 438th Military Police Company Jan. 5. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st. Class Benjamin Crane)
Kentucky’s 438th MP’s head to Kosovo
