Kentucky National Guard leadership, friends and family gathered at the Barn at White Oaks to bid farewell to the Soldiers of the 438th Military Police Company Jan. 5. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st. Class Benjamin Crane)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 09:47 Photo ID: 7004166 VIRIN: 220105-Z-OO829-056 Resolution: 4232x2788 Size: 1.05 MB Location: KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 438th Departs [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.