438th Departs

Soldiers of the 438th Military Police Company and their families take photos after the departure ceremony held in Murray, Ky. prior to their departure for their deployment to Kosovo Dec. 5, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane)

Date Taken: 01.05.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 Location: KY, US