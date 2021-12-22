U.S. Marines from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 in-process at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dec. 22, 2021. The arrival of the VMFA-115 is a key addition to PSAB as it prepares and postures U.S. and coalition forces to span the full range of combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 03:11
|Photo ID:
|7003536
|VIRIN:
|211222-F-GE882-502
|Resolution:
|8256x5160
|Size:
|17.4 MB
|Location:
|SA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Marines from VMFA115 Arrive at PSAB [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT