Marines from VMFA115 Arrive at PSAB

U.S. Marines from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 in-process at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dec. 22, 2021. The arrival of the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 improves the ability of the Combined Forces Air Component Commander to move forces fluidly across the theatre. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves)

