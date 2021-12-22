Marines from VMFA115 Arrive at PSAB

U.S. Marines from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 in-process at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dec. 22, 2021. The VMFA-115 deployed a squadron of F/A-18s along with necessary support personnel in order to signal U.S. and coalition resolve in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves)

