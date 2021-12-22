Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines from VMFA115 Arrive at PSAB [Image 1 of 5]

    Marines from VMFA115 Arrive at PSAB

    SAUDI ARABIA

    12.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Marines from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 in-process at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dec. 22, 2021. The arrival of the VMFA-115 is a key addition to PSAB as it prepares and postures U.S. and coalition forces to span the full range of combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves)

    DoD
    AFCENT
    VMFA115
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115
    378AEW
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    F-18 Fighting Falcon
    378EOG

