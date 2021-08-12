The 909th ARS refuels 356th FS F-35s in support of Iron Dagger

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Darwin Klatt, 909th Air Refueling Squadron deputy operations group commander, pilots a KC-135 Stratotanker over the Pacific Ocean in support of Operation Iron Dagger, Dec. 8, 2021. The operation is a joint dynamic force employment projecting forces into the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility to increase interoperability and training for U.S. Marines and multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

