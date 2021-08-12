U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Darwin Klatt, 909th Air Refueling Squadron deputy operations group commander, pilots a KC-135 Stratotanker over the Pacific Ocean in support of Operation Iron Dagger, Dec. 8, 2021. The operation is a joint dynamic force employment projecting forces into the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility to increase interoperability and training for U.S. Marines and multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 01:30
|Photo ID:
|7002935
|VIRIN:
|211208-F-GD090-0251
|Resolution:
|7226x4817
|Size:
|26.31 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 909th ARS refuels 356th FS F-35s in support of Iron Dagger [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
