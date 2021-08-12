Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 909th ARS refuels 356th FS F-35s in support of Iron Dagger [Image 5 of 6]

    The 909th ARS refuels 356th FS F-35s in support of Iron Dagger

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Darwin Klatt, 909th Air Refueling Squadron deputy operations group commander, pilots a KC-135 Stratotanker over the Pacific Ocean in support of Operation Iron Dagger, Dec. 8, 2021. The operation is a joint dynamic force employment projecting forces into the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility to increase interoperability and training for U.S. Marines and multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2021
    This work, The 909th ARS refuels 356th FS F-35s in support of Iron Dagger [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    909th Air Refueling Squadron
    Indo-PACOM
    Iron Dagger
    356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron

