The 909th ARS refuels 356th FS F-35s in support of Iron Dagger

U.S. Air Force Capt. Craig Phelman, 909th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, places his notebook down in the cockpit of a KC-135 Stratotanker while flying over the Pacific Ocean in support of Operation Iron Dagger, Dec. 8, 2021. Iron Dagger provides assurance to regional allies and partners, validates the ability to deploy fifth generation aircraft around the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility and demonstrates interoperability in support of bilateral and joint operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

Date Taken: 12.08.2021 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP