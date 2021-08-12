The 909th ARS refuels 356th FS F-35s in support of Iron Dagger

A 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker prepares for takeoff in support of Operation Iron Dagger at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 8, 2021. During Iron Dagger, the U.S. Air Force integrated with the U.S. Marine Corps’ F-35B Lightning IIs from Marine Aircraft Group 12 to strengthen partnerships and enhance joint capabilities, ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

