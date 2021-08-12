Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 909th ARS refuels 356th FS F-35s in support of Iron Dagger [Image 2 of 6]

    The 909th ARS refuels 356th FS F-35s in support of Iron Dagger

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Darwin Klatt, 909th Air Refueling Squadron operations group deputy commander, inspects the bottom of a KC-135 Stratotanker as part of a pre-flight check at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 8, 2021. The 909th ARS supported Operation Iron Dagger by refueling U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs from the 356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and 354th Air Expeditionary Wing over the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    This work, The 909th ARS refuels 356th FS F-35s in support of Iron Dagger [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

