U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Darwin Klatt, 909th Air Refueling Squadron operations group deputy commander, inspects the bottom of a KC-135 Stratotanker as part of a pre-flight check at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 8, 2021. The 909th ARS supported Operation Iron Dagger by refueling U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs from the 356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and 354th Air Expeditionary Wing over the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 01:30
|Photo ID:
|7002929
|VIRIN:
|211208-F-GD090-0041
|Resolution:
|6989x4659
|Size:
|16.61 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 909th ARS refuels 356th FS F-35s in support of Iron Dagger [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
