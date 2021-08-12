The 909th ARS refuels 356th FS F-35s in support of Iron Dagger

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Darwin Klatt, 909th Air Refueling Squadron operations group deputy commander, inspects the bottom of a KC-135 Stratotanker as part of a pre-flight check at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 8, 2021. The 909th ARS supported Operation Iron Dagger by refueling U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs from the 356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and 354th Air Expeditionary Wing over the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

