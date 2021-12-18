U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Joshua Oblea, the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz communications officer, stands in recognition during a Wreaths Across America ceremony at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, Guam, Dec. 18, 2021. Wreaths Across America started in 1992, gaining nationwide recognition in 2005. This year is the first time a Wreaths Across America ceremony was held on Guam. More than 3,800 wreaths were placed on the graves of veterans across Guam. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2021 Date Posted: 01.05.2022 17:34 Photo ID: 7002154 VIRIN: 211218-M-WM087-1039 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 9.4 MB Location: PITI, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 Wreaths Across America Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Andrew King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.