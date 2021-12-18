Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Wreaths Across America Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    2021 Wreaths Across America Ceremony

    PITI, GUAM

    12.18.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Andrew King 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Joshua Oblea, the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz communications officer, prepares to place the Marine Corps wreath during a Wreaths Across America ceremony at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, Guam, Dec. 18, 2021. The purpose of Wreaths Across America is to honor the sacrifices made by veterans across the nation, and remember the fallen. Wreaths Across America started in 1992, gaining nationwide recognition in 2005. This year is the first time a Wreaths Across America ceremony was held on Guam. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King)

    USMC
    Wreaths Across America
    MCB Camp Blaz

