U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Joshua Oblea, the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz communications officer, prepares to place the Marine Corps wreath during a Wreaths Across America ceremony at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, Guam, Dec. 18, 2021. The purpose of Wreaths Across America is to honor the sacrifices made by veterans across the nation, and remember the fallen. Wreaths Across America started in 1992, gaining nationwide recognition in 2005. This year is the first time a Wreaths Across America ceremony was held on Guam. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2021 Date Posted: 01.05.2022 17:35 Photo ID: 7002152 VIRIN: 211218-M-WM087-1064 Resolution: 3855x2570 Size: 6.9 MB Location: PITI, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 Wreaths Across America Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Andrew King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.