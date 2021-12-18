2021 Wreaths Across America Ceremony

A Joint Service Color Guard raises the colors during a Wreaths Across America ceremony at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, Guam, Dec. 18, 2021. The ceremony is held annually at more than 2,500 locations worldwide on the second or third Saturday of December. The purpose of Wreaths Across America is to honor the sacrifices made by veterans across the nation, and remember the fallen. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King)

