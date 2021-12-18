U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Joshua Oblea, the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz communications officer, renders a salute after placing the Marine Corps wreath during a Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, Guam, Dec. 18, 2021. The ceremony is held annually at more than 2,500 locations worldwide on the second or third Saturday of December. More than 3,800 wreaths were placed on the graves of veterans across Guam. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2021 Date Posted: 01.05.2022 17:33 Photo ID: 7002155 VIRIN: 211218-M-WM087-1073 Resolution: 3576x2384 Size: 5.3 MB Location: PITI, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 Wreaths Across America Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Andrew King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.