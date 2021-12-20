Naval Hospital Jacksonville Maternal Infant Unit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 20, 2021) - Melanie Rodabaugh, a lactation nurse at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Maternal Infant Unit, uses a mannequin to demonstrate basic parenting education practices. Rodabaugh, a native of Balve, Germany, holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from St. Johns River State College. She says, “Naval Hospital Jacksonville is designated Baby Friendly, which means that we foster the nurturing bond between mother and baby, especially through lactation assistance. Checking the newborn’s sucking reflex and examining for an intact palate are part of setting our patients up for a successful breastfeeding experience.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).
