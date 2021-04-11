Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Family Medicine Clinic [Image 2 of 3]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Family Medicine Clinic

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Nov. 4, 2021) - Lt. John Sullivan, a physician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Family Medicine Clinic, demonstrates ultrasound techniques to family medicine residents. Sullivan is a native of Concord, New Hampshire, and holds a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine. Sullivan says, “Point-of-care ultrasound provides our graduates an additional tool to aid in the diagnostic evaluation of patients. Its portability makes it especially useful in the operational environment.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Family Medicine Clinic [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

