Naval Hospital Jacksonville Family Medicine Clinic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Nov. 4, 2021) - Lt. John Sullivan, a physician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Family Medicine Clinic, demonstrates ultrasound techniques to family medicine residents. Sullivan is a native of Concord, New Hampshire, and holds a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine. Sullivan says, “Point-of-care ultrasound provides our graduates an additional tool to aid in the diagnostic evaluation of patients. Its portability makes it especially useful in the operational environment.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

