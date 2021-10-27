Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport physical therapist

MAYPORT, Fla. (Oct. 27, 2021) - Lt. Noel Wagner, a physical therapist at Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport, guides a sailor with single leg strengthening exercises. Wagner, a native of Omaha, Nebraska, holds a doctor of physical therapy degree from Creighton University. He says, “I enjoy the rewards that come with assisting service members in recovering from an injury or surgery. Our team works hard every day with our patients to return them to normal job duties and physical activity goals. This hard work and dedication helps keep our service members fit and ready for operations.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

