    Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport physical therapist [Image 1 of 3]

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport physical therapist

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    MAYPORT, Fla. (Oct. 27, 2021) - Lt. Noel Wagner, a physical therapist at Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport, guides a sailor with single leg strengthening exercises. Wagner, a native of Omaha, Nebraska, holds a doctor of physical therapy degree from Creighton University. He says, “I enjoy the rewards that come with assisting service members in recovering from an injury or surgery. Our team works hard every day with our patients to return them to normal job duties and physical activity goals. This hard work and dedication helps keep our service members fit and ready for operations.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    Date Taken: 10.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 09:20
    Photo ID: 7001836
    VIRIN: 211027-N-QA097-600
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 795.53 KB
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport physical therapist [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    exercises
    physical therapy
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport

