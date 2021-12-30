Indian Navy Passing Exercise

211230-N-N0146-1004 GULF OF OMAN (Dec. 30, 2021) Coastal patrol ships USS Tempest (PC 2) and USS Typhoon (PC 5) participate in a passing exercise with Indian Navy guided missile frigate INS Betwa (F 39) in the Gulf of Oman, Dec. 30, demonstrating mutual commitment to regional maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 05:37
|Photo ID:
|7000988
|VIRIN:
|211230-N-N0146-1004
|Resolution:
|4000x2250
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|GULF OF OMAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
