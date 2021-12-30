Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indian Navy Passing Exercise [Image 2 of 4]

    Indian Navy Passing Exercise

    GULF OF OMAN

    12.30.2021

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    211230-N-N0146-1002 GULF OF OMAN (Dec. 30, 2021) Coastal patrol ships USS Tempest (PC 2) and USS Typhoon (PC 5) participate in a passing exercise with Indian Navy guided missile frigate INS Betwa (F 39) in the Gulf of Oman, Dec. 30, demonstrating mutual commitment to regional maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo)

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Gulf of Oman
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet
    Indian Navy

