Indian Navy Passing Exercise

211230-N-N0146-1003 GULF OF OMAN (Dec. 30, 2021) Coastal patrol ships USS Tempest (PC 2) and USS Typhoon (PC 5), not shown, participate in a passing exercise with Indian Navy guided missile frigate INS Betwa (F 39) in the Gulf of Oman, Dec. 30, demonstrating mutual commitment to regional maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo)

