Indian Navy Passing Exercise

211230-N-N0146-1001 GULF OF OMAN (Dec. 30, 2021) Coastal patrol ships USS Tempest (PC 2) and USS Typhoon (PC 5) participate in a passing exercise with Indian Navy guided missile frigate INS Betwa (F 39) in the Gulf of Oman, Dec. 30, demonstrating mutual commitment to regional maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo)

