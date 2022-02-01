220102-N-YN807-1382 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 2, 2022) An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78, lands on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 2, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Megan Alexander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.02.2022 Date Posted: 01.02.2022 20:40 Photo ID: 7000167 VIRIN: 220102-N-YN807-1382 Resolution: 5406x3604 Size: 759.19 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 10 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations in Philippine Sea [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Megan Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.