USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations in Philippine Sea

220102-N-YN807-1208 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 2, 2022) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2, taxis on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 2, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Megan Alexander)

Date Taken: 01.02.2022 Date Posted: 01.02.2022 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA by PO3 Megan Alexander