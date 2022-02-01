Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations in Philippine Sea [Image 16 of 18]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations in Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Megan Alexander 

    USS Carl Vinson

    220102-N-YN807-1230 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 2, 2022) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2, taxis on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 2, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Megan Alexander)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2022
    Date Posted: 01.02.2022 21:02
    Photo ID: 7000165
    VIRIN: 220102-N-YN807-1230
    Resolution: 3400x2267
    Size: 990.96 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations in Philippine Sea [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Megan Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations in Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations in Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations in Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations in Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations in Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Maintenance in the Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Maintenance in the Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Maintenance in the Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Maintenance in the Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Maintenance in the Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Maintenance in the Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Maintenance in the Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Move Ordnance
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Move Ordnance
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations in Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations in Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations in Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations in Philippine Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Flight Operations
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    VINCSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT