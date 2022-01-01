Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB refuels B-2 spirit bomber [Image 3 of 6]

    Travis AFB refuels B-2 spirit bomber

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Chan, 70th Aerial Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender flight engineer, starts a preflight inspection Jan. 1, 2022, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 70th ARS and 79th ARS offloaded 55,000 pounds of fuel to a B-2 spirit bomber in support of a flyover at the Rose Bowl and Tournament of Roses parade in Pasadena California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

