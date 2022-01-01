Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB refuels B-2 spirit bomber [Image 6 of 6]

    Travis AFB refuels B-2 spirit bomber

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A B-2 spirit bomber assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, receives fuel from a KC-10 Extender assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 1, 2022, over southern California. The 70th Aerial Refueling Squadron and 79th ARS offloaded 55,000 pounds of fuel to a B-2 spirit bomber in support of a flyover at the Rose Bowl and Tournament of Roses parade in Pasadena California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    Tournament of Roses
    60AMW/PA
    79th ARS
    B-2 spirit bomber
    70th ARS

