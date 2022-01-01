U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Snow, 70th Aerial Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender pilot and aircraft commander prepares for take off Jan. 1, 2022, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 70th ARS and 79th ARS offloaded 55,000 pounds of fuel to a B-2 spirit bomber in support of a flyover at the Rose Bowl and Tournament of Roses parade in Pasadena California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2022 23:15
|Photo ID:
|7000107
|VIRIN:
|220101-F-YT028-1005
|Resolution:
|7964x5310
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Travis AFB refuels B-2 spirit bomber [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT