Travis AFB refuels B-2 spirit bomber

A B-2 spirit bomber assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, approaches a KC-10 Extender assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 1, 2022, over southern California. The 70th Aerial Refueling Squadron and 79th ARS offloaded 55,000 pounds of fuel to a B-2 spirit bomber in support of a flyover at the Rose Bowl and Tournament of Roses parade in Pasadena California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

Date Taken: 01.01.2022 Date Posted: 01.01.2022 Photo by SrA Alexander Merchak