Stephani Balderrama, and U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Ricardo R. Balderrama, sit with their daughter Evelyn Rose after receiving the Tripler 1st Baby of 2022 gift basket. Evelyn arrived at 1:03 a.m. weighed in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces and is 20 inches long. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2022 21:32
|Photo ID:
|7000098
|VIRIN:
|220101-D-VN697-378
|Resolution:
|5677x3837
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripler 1st Baby of 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
