U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Ricardo R. Balderrama, holds his daughter, Evelyn Rose at Tripler Army Medical Center, January 1, 2021. Evelyn is the first baby born in 2022 at TAMC, she arrived at 1:03 a.m. weighed in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces and is 20 inches long. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2022 21:32
|Photo ID:
|7000097
|VIRIN:
|220101-D-VN697-257
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripler 1st Baby of 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT