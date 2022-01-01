Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Forker Jr., senior enlisted advisor, Tripler Army Medical Center, and Col. Martin Doperek, commander TAMC, visit Evelyn Rose Balderrama and her parents U.S. Marine Corps, Staff Sgt. Ricardo R Balderrama and Stephani Balderrama, January 1, 2021. Evelyn arrived at 1:03 a.m. weighed in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces and is 20 inches long. The family was presented with the Tripler 1st Baby of 2022 gift basket donated and prepared by the labor and delivery unit nurses. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

