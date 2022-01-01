Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripler 1st Baby of 2022 [Image 1 of 4]

    Tripler 1st Baby of 2022

    TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2022

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Forker Jr., senior enlisted advisor, Tripler Army Medical Center, and Col. Martin Doperek, commander TAMC, visit Evelyn Rose Balderrama and her parents U.S. Marine Corps, Staff Sgt. Ricardo R Balderrama and Stephani Balderrama, January 1, 2021. Evelyn arrived at 1:03 a.m. weighed in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces and is 20 inches long. The family was presented with the Tripler 1st Baby of 2022 gift basket donated and prepared by the labor and delivery unit nurses. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripler 1st Baby of 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

