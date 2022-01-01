Col. Martin Doperek, commander, Tripler Army Medical Center, U.S. Marine Corps, Staff Sgt. Ricardo R. Balderrama, Stephani Balderrama, and Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Forker Jr., surround Evelyn Rose Balderrama, the 1st baby born of 2022 at TAMC, January 1, 2021. Evelyn arrived at 1:03 a.m. weighed in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces and is 20 inches long. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2022 21:31
|Photo ID:
|7000094
|VIRIN:
|220101-D-VN697-137
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripler 1st Baby of 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
