Tripler 1st Baby of 2022

Col. Martin Doperek, commander, Tripler Army Medical Center, U.S. Marine Corps, Staff Sgt. Ricardo R. Balderrama, Stephani Balderrama, and Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Forker Jr., surround Evelyn Rose Balderrama, the 1st baby born of 2022 at TAMC, January 1, 2021. Evelyn arrived at 1:03 a.m. weighed in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces and is 20 inches long. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

