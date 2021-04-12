The right gear for the mission

Staff Sgt. Michael Cordero, 419th Logistics Readiness Squadron, issues items to Staff Sgt. Darrin Reuss and Senior Airman Spencer Hall from the 67th Aerial Port Squadron for CBRN training at Hill Air Force Base, Utah on Dec. 4, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)
