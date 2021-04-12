Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The right gear for the mission [Image 3 of 3]

    The right gear for the mission

    UT, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Michael Cordero, 419th Logistics Readiness Squadron, issues items to Staff Sgt. Darrin Reuss and Senior Airman Spencer Hall from the 67th Aerial Port Squadron for CBRN training at Hill Air Force Base, Utah on Dec. 4, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 18:39
    Photo ID: 6999282
    VIRIN: 211204-F-KM531-1732
    Resolution: 7863x4873
    Size: 13.22 MB
    Location: UT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The right gear for the mission [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The right gear for the mission

    Hill AFB
    LRS
    419th FW
    Reserve Ready

