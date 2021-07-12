Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The right gear for the mission

    12.07.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    419th Fighter Wing

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – To respond to real-world threats and remain ready to deploy, reservists here are required to participate in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear training, better known as CBRN.

    This training would be impossible without the proper equipment, which is where the 419th Logistics Readiness Squadron comes in. The LRS is responsible for stocking and issuing supplies and equipment to the entire 419th Fighter Wing, made up of more than 1,200 personnel.

    “Our job is to make sure Airmen always have the right gear,” said Staff Sgt. James Dawson from the 419th LRS. “It doesn’t matter if they’re attending a training exercise or headed downrange, we take care of everybody in the wing.”

    The 419th LRS is home to nearly 100 reservists who oversee a mass of resources to keep Air Force personnel and equipment moving wherever needed. Roughly 95 percent of the Airmen in LRS are part time, but boast the same competency and readiness standards as the active-duty Air Force.

