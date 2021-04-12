Reservists in the 419th Logistics Readiness Squadron issue cold weather gear to fellow Airmen at Hill Air Force Base, Utah on Dec. 4, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 18:39
|Photo ID:
|6999281
|VIRIN:
|211204-F-KM531-1736
|Resolution:
|8003x5335
|Size:
|14.22 MB
|Location:
|UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The right gear for the mission [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The right gear for the mission
