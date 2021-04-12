U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Cordero and Senior Airman Genesis Robles-Rivas, 419th Logistics Readiness Squadron, discuss placement for bins and inventory for supply items at Hill Air Force Base Utah on Dec. 4, 2021. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Erica Webster)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 18:39
|Photo ID:
|6999280
|VIRIN:
|211204-F-KM531-1745
|Resolution:
|7907x4920
|Size:
|17.32 MB
|Location:
|UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The right gear for the mission [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The right gear for the mission
LEAVE A COMMENT