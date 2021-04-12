Date Taken: 12.04.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 18:39 Photo ID: 6999280 VIRIN: 211204-F-KM531-1745 Resolution: 7907x4920 Size: 17.32 MB Location: UT, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The right gear for the mission [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.