New Hampshire's 39th Army Band back from 645-day hiatus

From left, Sgt. Eric Chase, Sgt. Chazz Rogers and Sgt. 1st Class David Selmer of the 39th Army Band, NHARNG, rehearse Dec. 4, 2021, at the Manchester Armory in Manchester, New Hampshire. The band resumed live performances after a 645-day hiatus since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Performances can be followed and requested at their website at www.39tharmyband.com. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston)

