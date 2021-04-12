Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Hampshire's 39th Army Band back from 645-day hiatus [Image 4 of 4]

    New Hampshire's 39th Army Band back from 645-day hiatus

    MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    From left, Sgt. Eric Chase, Sgt. Chazz Rogers and Sgt. 1st Class David Selmer of the 39th Army Band, NHARNG, rehearse Dec. 4, 2021, at the Manchester Armory in Manchester, New Hampshire. The band resumed live performances after a 645-day hiatus since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Performances can be followed and requested at their website at www.39tharmyband.com. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 11:50
    Photo ID: 6998835
    VIRIN: 211204-Z-HA185-0017
    Resolution: 5346x3818
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: MANCHESTER, NH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Hampshire's 39th Army Band back from 645-day hiatus [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Putting on a clinic
    Putting on a clinic
    Putting on a clinic
    New Hampshire's 39th Army Band back from 645-day hiatus

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    39th
    NationalGuard
    NHNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT