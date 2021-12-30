Pfc. Jenny Tran, a cannon crewmember with the 197th Field Artillery Regiment, NHARNG, directs vehicular traffic at a mobile vaccination clinic held Dec. 30, 2021, at the state military reservation in Concord, New Hampshire. A team of eight Soldiers and Airmen worked traffic, registered patients, and conducted temperature checks at the Department of Health and Human Services event. More than 100 New Hampshire Guardsmen have been activated in recent weeks to support various pandemic relief missions across the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 11:50 Photo ID: 6998832 VIRIN: 211230-Z-HA185-0013 Resolution: 1133x1585 Size: 267.67 KB Location: CONCORD, NH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Putting on a clinic [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.