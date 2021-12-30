Tech. Sgt. Juan Posada, a medic with the 157th Air Refueling Wing, NHANG, helps register Joel and Jean Garland of Deering for COVID-19 vaccination boosters at a mobile clinic held Dec. 30, 2021, at the state military reservation in Concord, New Hampshire. A team of eight Soldiers and Airmen directed traffic, registered patients, and conducted temperature checks at the Department of Health and Human Services event. More than 100 New Hampshire Guardsmen have been activated in recent weeks to support various pandemic relief missions across the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 11:50 Photo ID: 6998834 VIRIN: 211230-Z-HA185-0033 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 2.03 MB Location: CONCORD, NH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Putting on a clinic [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.