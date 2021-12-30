Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Jordan Dean, a security forces officer with the 157th Air Refueling Wing, NHANG, performs a temperature check on Jim Smuda of Concord at a mobile clinic held Dec. 30, 2021, at the state military reservation in Concord, New Hampshire. A team of eight Soldiers and Airmen directed traffic, registered patients, and conducted temperature checks at the Department of Health and Human Services event. More than 100 New Hampshire Guardsmen have been activated by Gov. Chris Sununu in recent weeks to support various pandemic relief missions across the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 11:50
    Photo ID: 6998833
    VIRIN: 211230-Z-HA185-0038
    Resolution: 4270x3050
    Location: CONCORD, NH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Putting on a clinic [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Hampshire's 39th Army Band back from 645-day hiatus

    Johnston
    Dean
    NationalGuard
    157ARW
    NHNationalGuard

