    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Charles White 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 13, 2021) - Sailors aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) conduct general quarters March 13, 2021. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Charles E. White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 02:14
    Photo ID: 6998612
    VIRIN: 210313-N-GO855-0113
    Resolution: 6636x5309
    Size: 6.72 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Quarters [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Charles White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC 19
    U.S. Navy
    Spring Patrol 2021

