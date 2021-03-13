YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 13, 2021) - Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Michael Parmer assigned train as a nozzle man aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) druing a general quarters drill March 13, 2021. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Charles E. White)

