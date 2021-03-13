YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 13, 2021) - Sailors aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) conduct general quarters March 13, 2021. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Charles E. White)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 02:14
|Photo ID:
|6998607
|VIRIN:
|210313-N-GO855-0033
|Resolution:
|4465x7076
|Size:
|6.96 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, General Quarters [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Charles White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
