YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 13, 2021) - Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Christopherjohn Inot descends the ladder well during a general quarters drill aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) March 13, 2021. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Charles E. White)

Date Taken: 03.13.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP