Alpha Company Crucible

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Brayden Bellow-Cope, a recruit with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, points his compass during a land navigation event on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 29, 2021. This event was a segment of the crucible – the culminating event of recruit training. After completing the crucible’s physically and mentally demanding challenges over the course of 54-hours with limited food and sleep, the recruits will finally have the privilege to call themselves United States Marines. Bellow-Cope was recruited out of Dallas, Texas with Recruiting Station Killeen. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christopher A. Madero)

