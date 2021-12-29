U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, carry their fellow recruits during a simulated CASEVAC run on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 29, 2021. This event was a segment of the crucible – the culminating event of recruit training. After completing the crucible’s physically and mentally demanding challenges over the course of 54-hours with limited food and sleep, the recruits will finally have the privilege to call themselves United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christopher A. Madero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 21:03 Photo ID: 6998533 VIRIN: 211229-M-MI059-1005 Resolution: 8479x4769 Size: 8.74 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Company Crucible [Image 14 of 14], by Sgt Christopher Madero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.