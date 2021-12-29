Alpha Company Crucible

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, carry their fellow recruits during a simulated CASEVAC run on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 29, 2021. This event was a segment of the crucible – the culminating event of recruit training. After completing the crucible’s physically and mentally demanding challenges over the course of 54-hours with limited food and sleep, the recruits will finally have the privilege to call themselves United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christopher A. Madero)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 21:03
|Photo ID:
|6998533
|VIRIN:
|211229-M-MI059-1005
|Resolution:
|8479x4769
|Size:
|8.74 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
